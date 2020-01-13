1  of  7
Astros’ Hinch, GM banned for season for sign-stealing

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch answers questions during a news conference before Game 4 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) – Houston  manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season and the team fined $5 million for sign stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora – the Astros bench coach in 2017 – will face discipline. Manfred said Cora developed the sign stealing system used by the Astros. Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

