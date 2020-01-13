Astros’ Hinch, GM banned for season for sign-stealing

NEW YORK (AP) – Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season and the team fined $5 million for sign stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora – the Astros bench coach in 2017 – will face discipline. Manfred said Cora developed the sign stealing system used by the Astros. Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.