HOUSTON (AP) – Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to back up another quality start by Framber Valdez, as the Houston Astros held on for a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins lost their fifth in a row.

Valdez allowed two hits and one run with eight strikeouts in seven innings for his 21st consecutive quality start. That moved him past Mike Scott for the longest streak in franchise history. It’s the longest such streak in the majors since Jacob deGrom made 26 in a row from 2018 to 2019.

The Twins and Astros will play in the final game of the series on Thursday evening. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.