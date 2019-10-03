Astros fan putting millions on his team to win World Series

In this Nov. 20, 2018, photo a customer makes a sports bet at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Professional sports leagues that once vehemently fought sports betting are now partnering with gambling companies to get in on it now that it’s legal. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Here’s one Houston Astros fan who’s putting his considerable money where his mouth is.

Jim McIngvale, a 68-year-old mattress store owner from Houston who calls himself “Mattress Mack,” plans to put down at least $1.5 million on the Astros in New Jersey on Thursday.

That’s after wagering $3.5 million on the ‘Stros in Mississippi earlier this week.

FanDuel says it will take McIngvale’s bet online.

McIngvale says he’s a huge Astros fan who has bet millions in previous years on his team.

He tells The Associated Press he’ll bet “as much as I can” on the Astros in New Jersey.

The bets could offset potential liability his store might have from a promotion that refunds mattress customers their money if the Astros win the World Series.

