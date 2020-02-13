Astros’ Bregman, Altuve apologize for sign-stealing scheme

This Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 photo shows the outside of the Houston Astros spring training facility at the Fitteam Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve say the team is sorry for its sign-stealing scheme that was investigated and punished by Major League Baseball.

Astros owner Jim Crane and new manager Dusty Baker – who replaced the fired AJ Hinch – also spoke at a news conference Thursday at the team’s spring training facility. Says Crane: “We cannot take back what happened.” Altuve says there was a full team meeting Wednesday to discuss what happened.

Commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined the Astros after he found the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs during its run to the 2017 World Series championship and again in the 2018 season.

