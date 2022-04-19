Click the video player above to see highlights from Tuesday’s game

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley baseball team cruised past O’Gorman 12-2 in Tuesday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Trey Sejnoha and Carter LaBrie combined to throw the five innings for Brandon Valley. The duo allowed two runs on no hits.

Click the video player below to watch the full game between Brandon Valley and O’Gorman

The Lynx attacked right out of the gate. In the bottom of the first, an Ayden Spicer triple, a Carson Askdal single and a Matt Brown double made it 1-0, with two more in scoring position.

End of 1: @BVLynxBaseball strikes first thanks to an RBI single by Carson Askdal.



BV leads 2-0.



Watch here: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/zjsF9pyifB — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 19, 2022

Brandon Valley would score another and lead 2-0 after one inning.

O’Gorman answered with one in the second inning, but that was as close as they would get.

The Lynx scored four runs in the second inning as they had two hits, an error and two walks. Brandon Valley led 6-1 after two.

The next two innings saw the Lynx score three in each inning. Brandon Valley tacked on three in the third and three in the fourth to open a 12-1 lead.

Three more for @BVLynxBaseball thanks to a two RBI single by Carson Askdal. He's 3-3 today! @KELOSports



BV leads 9-1 after three.



Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/tkzJEVXENz — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 19, 2022

O’Gorman battled in the fifth and loaded the bases, but they could only scratch across one run.

That enforced the ten run mercy rule as Brandon Valley picked up the 12-2 win, in five innings.

Final: @BVLynxBaseball 12, @OGormanBaseball 2 @KELOSports



Lynx move to 4-1 in SD Class A action — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 20, 2022

The Lynx moved to 4-1 in Class ‘A’ play, while the Knights dropped to 0-4.

Carson Askdal led the way for Brandon Valley as he went 3-4 at the dish with two singles, a double and four runs batted in (RBI).

Ayden Spicer was 2-2 (single and triple) with an RBI and two walks. Matt Brown finished 2-3 (single and double )with an RBI.

Trey Sejnoha led the way on the mound for BV. He earned the win in a four inning effort. He allowed one unearned run on zero hits and two walks, while striking out nine.

O’Gorman’s Trey Heckenliable suffered the loss as he pitched 2.2 innings and allowed 9 runs (6 earned) on six hits and four walks, while striking out two.

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Monday, April 25.

Dakota Valley will host Vermillion in a Region 1B matchup. First pitch is set for 5:30 in North Sioux City.