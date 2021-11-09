Arlington, Elkton-Lake Benton punch tickets to State Volleyball Tournament

VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ State Volleyball Tournaments were determined Tuesday night as each class host 8 SoDak 16’s across South Dakota including a doubleheader up in Volga.

In Class ‘A’ Elkton-Lake Benton knocked off Florence/Henry in straight sets to secure its spot in the State Tournament.

While in Class ‘B’, Arlington picked up a 3-1 win over Freeman to punch its ticket.

Prep Volleyball SoDak 16 Results

Class A

Dakota Valley def. Lakota Tech, 25-6, 25-10, 25-17

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Florence/Henry, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12

Garretson def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18

Hamlin def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-15, 27-25

Hill City def. Winner, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17

Parkston def. Rapid City Christian, 19-25, 25-27, 27-25, 25-22, 17-15

Sioux Falls Christian def. Pine Ridge, 25-5, 25-7, 25-8

Wagner def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18, 15-10

Class B

Aberdeen Christian def. Philip, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17

Arlington def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16

Burke def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16

Chester def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Miller, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17

Faulkton def. Timber Lake, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21

Platte-Geddes def. Faith, 25-17, 25-16, 25-10

Warner def. Edgemont, 25-9, 25-7, 25-9