Area high school football players sign with Division 1 schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday marked the early signing period for College Football programs across the country and many KELOLAND athletes made their commitments official on Signing Day.

Here’s a list of athletes who signed Letters of Intent to Division 1 Programs on Wednesday.

Deylin Hasert – Marshall, MN – Iowa State University

Ben Goldy – Rapid City Stevens – North Dakota State University

Quinten Christensen – Wessington Springs – South Dakota State University

Chase Mason (Nebraska) – Viborg – South Dakota State University

Jace Sifore – Howard – South Dakota State University

Noah Thompson – Brandon Valley – South Dakota State University

Landyn Van Kekerix – Rock Valley, IA – University of Iowa

Jacob Knuth – Harrisburg – University of Minnesota

Cade Larson – Harrisburg – University of Minnesota

Tony Nelson – Tracy, MN – University of Minnesota

Kendis Ledbetter – Washington – University of North Dakota

Joe Cotton – Roosevelt – University of South Dakota

Brady Koupal – Brandon Valley – University of South Dakota

Jordan Larsen – Harrisburg – University of South Dakota

Josh Larsen – Harrisburg – University of South Dakota

Gage Tennyson – Custer – University of South Dakota