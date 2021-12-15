Area high school football players sign with Division 1 schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday marked the early signing period for College Football programs across the country and many KELOLAND athletes made their commitments official on Signing Day.
Here’s a list of athletes who signed Letters of Intent to Division 1 Programs on Wednesday.
Deylin Hasert – Marshall, MN – Iowa State University
Ben Goldy – Rapid City Stevens – North Dakota State University
Quinten Christensen – Wessington Springs – South Dakota State University
Chase Mason (Nebraska) – Viborg – South Dakota State University
Jace Sifore – Howard – South Dakota State University
Noah Thompson – Brandon Valley – South Dakota State University
Landyn Van Kekerix – Rock Valley, IA – University of Iowa
Jacob Knuth – Harrisburg – University of Minnesota
Cade Larson – Harrisburg – University of Minnesota
Tony Nelson – Tracy, MN – University of Minnesota
Kendis Ledbetter – Washington – University of North Dakota
Joe Cotton – Roosevelt – University of South Dakota
Brady Koupal – Brandon Valley – University of South Dakota
Jordan Larsen – Harrisburg – University of South Dakota
Josh Larsen – Harrisburg – University of South Dakota
Gage Tennyson – Custer – University of South Dakota