ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Castlewood senior Lyndsey Archer delivered the biggest hit of the season with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

That gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead. Then they turned the ball over to seventh grader, Claire Horn.

She would get some help from her defense, forcing three fly outs to retire the side and claim the class ‘B’ state championship.

Horn allowed nine hits and two runs in her complete game win, while fanning five.

Mackenzie Everson and Madeline Horn each had two hits in the win, though Archer’s one single was the big swing Saturday.

Castlewood finished the season with a 13-5 record.