Arbogast, Renner shut down West Fargo at Central Plains Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Renner knocked off De Pere, Wisconsin 4-1 in its opening game at the Central Plains Regional on Wednesday, advancing to the winner’s bracket in the double elimination tournament.

Post 307 drew North Dakota State Champion West Fargo in its second game, and found themselves in a pitcher’s duel.

Renner would tally the game’s 1st run in the top of the 2nd on a Dalton Garbers RBI single. Neither team would score again until the 5th inning, when a fielding error by West Fargo on a sacrifice bunt brought in another Renner run to put Post 307 up 2-0 through 5.

Renner pitcher Reece Arbogast was sharp on the mound, surrendering just four hits over 7 innings of work. Arbogast relied on his defense primarily, as he struck out just two batters, but made sure the second of his two strikeouts counted, as he wrung up West Fargo in the bottom of the 7th to seal the win.

Renner will play the winner between Sioux Falls East and Fargo Post 400 Friday night at 7:00 p.m. A win there will assure the Royals a spot in the Region Championship.