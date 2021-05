BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- SDSU Football is a win away from making its first trip to Frisco, Texas for the FCS National Championship, but the Jacks will have their hands full with Delaware in the semifinals.

The Blue Hens are coming off a 20-14 win over 4 seed Jacksonville State in the quarterfinals. Delaware's offense averages more than 29 points per game, but what makes the Blue Hens one of the best teams in the country is their defense, which is allowing less than 12 points per contest. SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says it's their style of defense that makes them a challenging unit.