TULSA, Okla. (SDSU) — South Dakota State men’s basketball forced overtime and used a monster night from Luke Appel to fight back and earn a huge 106-102 victory over Oral Roberts at Mabee Arena Thursday night.



It was an exhilarating match-up between two of the Summit League’s top teams that lived up to expectations, as each side fought physically and relentlessly throughout the entire competition.



As for the Jackrabbits, three players finished in double figures, led by a mind-boggling 41 points and 10 rebounds from Appel for his first career double-double. He was 16-of-20 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line, including the two free throws that forced overtime.



Douglas Wilson finished with 29 points, shooting 13-of-18 from the floor, as Baylor Scheierman hit the 1,000-point mark with his 26 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals.



SDSU (26-4, 17-0 Summit League) shot 52.6 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from beyond the arc and 69.2 percent from the free throw line. The Jacks also held a huge 68-46 advantage for points in the paint.



ORU was led by 34 points from Max Abmas.



First half action immediately kicked off with Oral Roberts (18-10, 12-5) in control as the Golden Eagles jumped out to an early seven point lead. Despite a hard fought battle from the Jacks, ORU continued to maintain the energy as they hit five 3-pointers in the first period.



Despite huge offensive showings from Appel, Wilson and Scheierman in the first half, the ORU momentum deemed to be too much, as the Golden Eagles’ lead grew to as much as 13 at the 6:11 mark. ORU held the 50-41 lead going into halftime.



Action returned with a major Jackrabbit explosion, as SDSU came out with a fiery 12-0 run that featured two huge Wilson slam dunks and the first SDSU lead at 53-52 after a bucket from Alex Arians . The Jacks did cool off, but the competition kicked into high gear as each side got hot from the field.



There were several lead changes and ties as the Jackrabbits and Golden Eagles went to the wire during regulation. As ORU tried to establish a lead in the final four minutes, SDSU always had an answer. Despite being down by four with 56 seconds remaining, a layup from Scheierman and free throws from Appel made it a tie game and forced extra minutes.



Appel scored the first five points of overtime to build a lead that would not be lost. Arians and Matt Mims pitched in key free throws to maintain control, but the game was certainly solidified by an and-1 play from Wilson that officially claimed the 106-102 victory.



Game Notes

With 41 points on the night, Appel more than doubled his previous career high of 20 points

Appel is the first Summit League player to post a 40+ point game this season

Appel is the first Jackrabbit to score 40+ points since Mike Daum in December 2018 (42 points vs Southern)

Scheierman became the 50 th player in SDSU history to join the 1,000-point club

player in SDSU history to join the 1,000-point club Scheierman is the first Jackrabbit to hit the 1k mark on the road since Brayden Carlson at South Dakota in February 2014

SDSU is now tied with Murray State and North Texas for the second longest active road game win streak (8)

SDSU continues to be tied with Murray State for the second longest active conference win streak (17) and are tied with Gonzaga and Murray State for the longest active overall win streak (17)

SDSU committed only three turnovers for the first time since March 9, 2013, against IUPUI

The last time SDSU finished with three 20-point scorers was on December 11, 2018

SDSU’s last overtime game was February 27, 2020, against North Dakota State

The last time SDSU won an overtime game was November 9, 2019, against CSU Bakersfield

Up Next: SDSU continues to road trip to Kansas City, MO to takes on the UMKC Roos for the final conference game of the season as they search to become the first Summit League team to be unbeaten in conference play. Tip is schedule for 7 p.m. at Swinney Center.