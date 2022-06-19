BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The USGA is back with some historic pin placements for the final round of the U.S. Open

The governing body says the front-left hole location on No. 17 at The Country Club is in the same place as it was when Francis Ouimet made a birdie in the final round of the 1913 tournament to force a playoff against British pros Harry Vardon and Ted Ray.

And the front-right 18th hole is where it was on Sunday for the 1988 U.S. Open, when Curtis Strange made par from the front bunker to force a Monday playoff with Nick Faldo.

On Saturday, the 17th pin was in the same place it was when Justin Leonard made a 45-foot birdie to clinch the Ryder cup for the United States in 1999.

The par-3 11th hole is also getting some attention: It’s playing at just 119 yards. That didn’t make it any easier. It was playing as the eighth-hardest in the early going, with 10 bogeys and just three birdies in the first 26 players.

___

1:50 p.m.

Guido Migliozzi is off to a good start in the final round at The Country Club.

The Italian finished tied for fourth last year in his U.S. Open debut. He was 3 under through 14 holes on Sunday as he tried to overcome a 74 in the third round that dropped him to plus-6 through 54 holes.

Second-round co-leader Collin Morikawa picked up a birdie on the fourth hole and was at 1 over for the tournament. He is trying to recover from a third-round 77 that dropped him off the leaderboard.

___

Noon.

Grayson Murray is getting a lot of TV time at the U.S. Open — for all the wrong reasons.

Murray tossed his putter after a quadruple bogey on the seventh hole at The Country Club. Then he snapped an iron over his knee on No. 10.

The 28-year-old from North Carolina missed the cut in his only other U.S. Open, in 2013. But playing on the weekend is apparently no reason for him to celebrate.

Murray needed four tries to get out of the rough behind the seventh hole on Sunday and then threw his putter into the high fescue as he left the green. After a par on No. 8, he made a triple on the ninth hole.

When he missed the green with his approach on the ninth hole and snapped the club over his knee.

Murray was plus-9 for the fourth round and 17 over for the tournament. That left him tied with Harris English for last place.

___

8:15 a.m.

The idea of a firm and fiery final round of the U.S. Open has been doused.

Rain and temperatures began falling overnight at The Country Club, leaving weather that makes the U.S. Open feel like a dreary day at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

There hasn’t been enough accumulation of rain to soften the course. But the forecast was for cloud cover and temperatures barely reaching 60 degrees when Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick tee off in the final group.

Rain or shine, this U.S. Open should be wide open. Defending champion Jon Rahm is one shot behind. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is another shot back, as is New England favorite and former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.

Also very much in the mix is Rory McIlroy, who turned a tough Saturday into a 73 that kept the four-time major champion within three shots of the lead.

___

