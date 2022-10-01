A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 61

Saturday’s Game: Went 0 for 2, striking out twice, walking twice and getting hit by a pitch in an 8-0 win over Baltimore. He fouled off a pair of 3-0 pitches his last two times up. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and is batting .313.

Sunday’s Matchup: In their final home game of the regular season, the Yankees face Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish (4-7, 5.11 ERA).

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 62.9 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would move him one ahead of Maris. The Yankees have five games remaining in the regular season.

___

