NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well as a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), who is their top defensive player.

Available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring.

That included rookie and first-round pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points on a jump hook in the second quarter and finished with 11 points in 22 minutes on 4-of-5 shooting.

Murphy hit all eight shots he took, including four 3s. He also mixed in some baskets on the drive, including a soaring dunk in the third quarter and a tip-in with six minutes to go.

Naji Marshall scored 15 points in a spot start. CJ McCollum and Devonte Graham each scored 14 points, with McCollum also assisting on 11 baskets. Jonas Valanciunas and Jose Alvarado each scored 13 and Larry Nance Jr. also scored 11 points.

Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounce off the front rim.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for Dallas and former Pelican Christian Wood scored 23.

Dallas led by as many as six points in the fourth quarter when Wood’s 3 made it 97-91. New Orleans responded with a 7-0 run capped by McCollum’s step-back jumper from 16 feet to take the lead and the game remained tight from there.

OPENING SALVO

Alvarado had nine of his points in the first 5:43 of the game, helping the Pelicans off to a 40-point first quarter during which they led by as many as 14 points.

Alvarado’s transition layup early in the second quarter gave him 13 points in his first 11 minutes on the court — and put the Pelicans in front 47-31.

The Pelicans led by as many as 16 in the second quarter and were up 64-54 after Valanciunas’ 7-foot floater with about three minutes remaining in the half. But Dallas went on a 10-0 run to tie it on Doncic’s driving floater off the glass.

Nance’s dunk made it 66-64 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. sat out because of a sore right foot. “We will re-evaluate him tomorrow to see how he feels,” coach Jason Kidd said. … Doncic made 16 of 30 shots, but missed 11 of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. … Dallas lost to New Orleans for just the third time in 12 meetings.

Pelicans: Shot 57.9% (44 of 76), including 12 of 27 (44.4%) from 3-point range. … Combined for 25 assists as a team.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Pelicans: At Phoenix on Friday night

