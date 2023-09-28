GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Viktor Hovland’s best shot of the week at the Ryder Cup came a day too early.

Hovland wowed spectators and members of his European team by making a hole-in-one at the par-4 fifth hole on Thursday in his final practice round.

His drive landed softly at the front of the green and rolled gently into the cup for an albatross. When he heard the cheers from spectators near the green, the 26-year-old Norwegian tossed his driver to the ground and was mobbed by playing partner Matthew Fitzpatrick and vice captain Nicolas Colsaerts.

There’s a catch, though: It was the second ball Hovland played at that hole.

The No. 4-ranked Hovland, who is appearing in his second Ryder Cup, will get a chance to do it for real on Friday when play starts with the morning foursomes. He is partnering rookie Ludvig Åberg against Max Homa and Brian Harman in the second match out at the Marco Simone club.

