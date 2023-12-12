Notre Dame is going from one talented ACC quarterback to another after Duke’s Riley Leonard committed to the Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

Leonard, who helped the Blue Devils start the season with a stunning 28-7 victory over then-No. 9 Clemson, entered the transfer portal after his team’s 7-5 season.

He announced his intention to play for Notre Dame on social media, writing “A dream come true. Go Irish,” with a shamrock image at the end.

Riley is expected to take over the starting job that ex-Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had for the Fighting Irish this season. Hartman joined Notre Dame this past season after five seasons with the Demon Deacons.

Leonard played in 27 games for Duke the past three seasons, throwing for 4,450 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He played in just seven games this season after sustaining an injury late in a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

Leonard wasn’t the only quarterback from an ACC school to announce a new destination Thursday.

Former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke announced on social media that he has committed to Wisconsin.

Van Dyke threw for 7,478 yards and 54 touchdowns at Miami while starting 28 games over the last three seasons. He completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,703 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. His best season came in 2021, when he threw for 2,931 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Purdue receiver Deion Burks said on social media he’s committed to Oklahoma. Burks posted, “Took me a SEC but it was gone happen SOONER or later #BOOMER.” The Sooners are headed to the Southeastern Conference next season.

Burks had 47 catches for 629 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim has also announced his transfer destination and tight end Maliq Carr entered the portal.

Kim, who spent four seasons with the Spartans, will play for Coastal Carolina, he said on social media. Kim started the first five games this season before being replaced. He finished the season with 1,090 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Chanticleers quarterback the past four seasons, Grayson McCall, and his backup, Jarrett Guest, have both entered the portal.

Ex-Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum has committed to Kentucky. He also announced his choice on social media.

Trayanum was the Buckeyes second-leading rusher this season with 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 53 yards.

The Wildcats had success this season with a transfer portal tailback, getting Ray Davis from Vanderbilt. Davis ran for 1,066 yards and seven TDs this season.

