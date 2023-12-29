INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and coach Shane Steichen said he should be able to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Pittman was cleared a week ago, but showed symptoms of a concussion a day later and was ruled out of last week’s 29-10 loss to the Falcons.

Pittman is listed as questionable against the Raiders.

“I feel great. I cleared for my second time. I just went back because I had so much fun the first time,” Pittman joked Friday.

Pittman went into concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Pittsburgh safety Damontae Kazee in the Colts’ 30-13 victory on Dec. 16. Kazee was ejected from the game.

Kazee was originally suspended by the NFL for the rest of the season including the playoffs. But that was changed to just the regular season with Kazee eligible to return should the Steelers reach the playoffs.

Pittman wasn’t sure if the travel to Atlanta triggered additional symptoms, but he and the team thought it best to wait.

“It just wasn’t going to happen,” Pittman said. “It just wasn’t the time. I’m feeling a lot better this week.”

Pittman has 99 catches for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Colts need Pittman back for their push to the playoffs. They sit as the No. 7 seed in the AFC, but still have a chance to win the South Division for the first time since 2014.

Pittman said the team needs to beat Las Vegas to have control of their postseason future.

“The playoffs basically start now because if we don’t win, we lose that control,” he said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl