LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension, the team said Wednesday.

The team did not reveal the worth or length of the deal.

Leonard was in the third year of a four-year deal he signed in 2021 that calls for him to earn a base salary of $45,640,084 this season. He had a player option for next season at $48,787,676.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi,” Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said in a statement. “He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago, and excited to keep building with him.”

Leonard is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season. The 32-year-old forward has been in good health, playing in 32 of 36 games so far. He recently returned after missing four games with a hip injury.

The Clippers were fourth in the West with a 23-13 record going into Wednesday night’s game against Toronto, Leonard’s old team.

Leonard is a five-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. He won NBA titles with San Antonio in 2014 and the Raptors in 2019.

Paul George, who arrived with Leonard in 2019, is also eligible for a contract extension.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA