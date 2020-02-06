Wolves send Wiggins to Warriors for Russell

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins, left, drives to the basket again Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors for D’Angelo Russell in a swap of high scorers.

The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press. Russell has been on Minnesota’s radar for months, a dynamic point guard in his fifth NBA season. He averaged 23.6 points per game for Golden State. Wiggins was averaging 22.4 points per game for the Wolves in his sixth season in the league.

