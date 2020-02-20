 

AP source: Vikings DE Griffen to void deal, hit free agency

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career.

He’s coming off a bounce-back season for the longest-tenured player on the team. Griffen has chosen to exercise his option to void the remaining three years on his contract, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press.

The move will clear more than $13 million off the books for 2020 for the salary cap-strapped Vikings. Griffen had eight sacks in 15 games in 2019 after a rough season the year before.

