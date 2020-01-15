AP source: Twins, 3B Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal

Atlanta Braves’ Josh Donaldson follows through on a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a four-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The contract includes an $8 million club option for 2024. The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 OPS for the Atlanta Braves last season. He earned $23 million on a one-year deal.

The Twins set a major league record with 307 home runs last season and won the AL Central. They were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.