AP source: MLB, players agree to expand playoffs to 16 teams

NEW YORK (AP) – A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 for the pandemic-delayed season.

The decision makes it likely that teams with losing records will reach the postseason. Sixteen of the 30 teams will advance to a best-of-three first round.

MLB agreed to guarantee a postseason pool that would be $50 million if the entire postseason is played. The pool usually comprises ticket money, but baseball anticipates playing the entire year in empty ballparks due to the coronavirus.