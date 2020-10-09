AP source: Jets have presumptive positive COVID-19 test

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test, a person with direct knowledge of the test tells The Associated Press. The player was retested and the results should be known later Friday.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday. Earlier Friday, the Titans received some good news with no positive test results.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.