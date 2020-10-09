AP source: Jets have presumptive positive COVID-19 test

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sam Darnold

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Vote for Viewer's Choice!

New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test, a person with direct knowledge of the test tells The Associated Press. The player was retested and the results should be known later Friday.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday. Earlier Friday, the Titans received some good news with no positive test results.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests