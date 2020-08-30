AP source: Jaguars trading Ngakoue to Vikings for 2 picks

FILE – In this May 21, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) prepares for drills during an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is headed north, far away from Jacksonville.

A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been formally executed with the league. The person said Ngakoue has agreed to rework his 2020 salary to get out of Jacksonville. ESPN first reported the trade.