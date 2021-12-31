Hammon finalizing deal to coach WNBA’s Aces

FILE – San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with assistant coach Becky Hammon during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in San Antonio, in this Friday, March 12, 2021, file photo. Hammon can’t wait for the time when it’s the norm for females to interview for head coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn’t the story. Hammon’s entering her eighth season as an assistant and has been interviewed for several head coach positions but hasn’t gotten an offer yet to be the first female to lead a NBA team. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Becky Hammon is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

The Rapid City, South Dakota native is expected to be the highest paid coach in the WNBA, earning way more than the highest paid player in the league. Hammon has been an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons. She has interviewed for several NBA head coach openings but hasn’t gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a team.