AP source: Bills-Titans, Broncos-Patriots rescheduled by NFL

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO NFL
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Bills-Titans game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests for COVID-19 in the interim, a person with direct knowledge of the switch tells The Associated Press.

The NFL also is rescheduling Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game from Sunday to Monday night after New England had a smaller outbreak of COVID-19, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the league and teams had not officially announced the changes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests