 

Avera

AP Source: Angels, Anthony Rendon reach $245M, 7-year deal

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Washington Nationals’ Anthony Rendon throws out Houston Astros’ George Springer during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Houston. Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Rendon is the third prized free agent to strike a big-money deal at this week’s baseball winter meetings. He’ll join three-time MVP Mike Trout on a team that’s made just one postseason appearance in the past decade.

The Angels had missed out on free agent right-hander Gerrit Cole, who agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests