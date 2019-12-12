AP Source: Angels, Anthony Rendon reach $245M, 7-year deal

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Washington Nationals’ Anthony Rendon throws out Houston Astros’ George Springer during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Houston. Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Rendon is the third prized free agent to strike a big-money deal at this week’s baseball winter meetings. He’ll join three-time MVP Mike Trout on a team that’s made just one postseason appearance in the past decade.

The Angels had missed out on free agent right-hander Gerrit Cole, who agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.

