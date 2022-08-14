ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Tucker Davidson pitched six innings of four-hit ball for his first Angels victory, Luis Rengifo had a two-run double and Los Angeles won back-to-back series for the first time in three months with a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single for the Angels, who have won five of six overall. Los Angeles hadn’t won consecutive series since mid-May, when their freefall began from first place in the AL West. Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Twins, who went 1-4 this week in Southern California.