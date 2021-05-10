Anderson tabbed Summit April Athlete of the Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota senior high jumper Zack Anderson has been named the Summit League Male Athlete of the Month for April. This marks Anderson’s first time receiving the honor.

Anderson’s month included four event wins, highlighted by an Olympic standard jump of 7-5 (2.26m) at the South Dakota Challenge on April 10. He also won the high jump at the Drake Relays with a clearance of 7-4 ½ (2.25m) on April 24, defending his Drake crown from 2019.

A native of Parker, South Dakota, Anderson is a three-time All-American and seven-time Summit League Champion. He’s ranked third in the NCAA this spring and leads the nation’s top-ranked high jump squad. The Coyotes own the top-six marks in the Summit men’s high jump entering this weekend’s championship meet.

The Summit League Championships are on deck for the Coyotes this Thursday through Saturday at Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field in Vermillion. The men’s high jump is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday.