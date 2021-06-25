Anderson reaches final, Hammer 11th at Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore.—South Dakota fifth-year senior Zack Anderson punched his ticket to the high jump finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials Friday night at Hayward Field.

It was a quick competition as Anderson was one of just 12 men to clear the second bar of 7-2 ¼ (2.19m), which narrowed down the field to the finals qualifiers. He was one of eight men to make the height on a first attempt. Anderson will compete at 3:30 p.m. (CT) Sunday for a chance to represent the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He’s seeded 11th in the field with his personal best of 7-5 (2.26m) from this past April.

Anderson, a native of Parker, South Dakota, qualified for four NCAA Championships during his Coyote career. He was an eight-time Summit League champion, winning seven high jump titles and one long jump title.

Coyote alumnus Ben Hammer finished in 11th place of the discus throw with a mark of 187-3 (57.09m) on Friday. Hammer recorded a lifetime best of 200-2 (61.03m) in yesterday’s qualifying rounds to reach today’s finals. He entered the Olympic Trials field in the 21st position. A native of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, Hammer made two NCAA Championships in the discus in his time as a Coyote.

Next up for USD at the U.S. Olympic Trials is Lara Boman in the hammer throw final at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.