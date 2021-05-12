Anderson leads top-ranked USD High Jumpers into Summit League Championships

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Track & Field Championships begin tomorrow with the University of South Dakota hosting the meet.

Six men’s programs and Seven women’s programs from the conference will make their way down to the Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Fields beginning on Thursday.

NDSU is the preseason conference favorites once again on both the men’s and women’s side. USD was picked 3rd in Men’s and 2nd in women’s, while SDSU was slotted 2nd on the men’s side and 3rd on the women’s side.

For the Coyotes, they’re ranked 25th in the latest U.S. Track rankings on the men’s side, with the USD high jumping team ranked number 1 in the country, with three-time defending conference champion Zack Anderson leading the way.

“Yeah it’s awesome. Great group of guys to have gotten close with over the years. Two years ago we ended up being number one in the nation and that kind of created a standard for us of where we needed to be. People that come in here know that our high jump group will expect that and will expect you to work hard and jump high, and be a part of that atmosphere that continues to do such,” Anderson said.

You can see a full schedule of the Summit League Track & Field Championships here.