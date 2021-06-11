Anderson caps off Coyote career with Second-Team All-American

EUGENE, Ore. (USD) — South Dakota fifth-year senior Zack Anderson garnered second-team All-America honors in the high jump on Friday evening at the NCAA Championships inside Hayward Field.

Anderson finished 12th in the competition with a clearance of 7-2 ½ (2.20m) for his highest finish at an NCAA Championship meet. This marks his fourth career All-America honor, previously finishing 13th twice. He had the height on his second attempt of 7-3 ¾ (2.23m), but clipped the bar with his calf on his way down. Only four men cleared the height in the competition.

A native of Parker, South Dakota, Anderson will return to Hayward Field in two weeks for the U.S. Olympic Trials. He cleared a personal best of 7-5 (2.26m) at the South Dakota Challenge back in April. That height automatically qualified him for the Olympic Trials this June.

South Dakota is expected to send six alumni to the U.S. Olympic Trials held June 18-27 at Hayward Field. Chris Nilsen (pole vault), Emily Grove (pole vault), Lara Boman (hammer throw) and Zack Anderson (high jump) all have the qualifying standard for their event. Ben Hammer (discus) and Ethan Bray (pole vault) are currently sitting in position to make the field of 24.