An opportunity to be had: Brandon Valley seeks third 11AAA title in four years

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley knocked off Harrisburg in the 11AAA State Championship as the Lynx claimed their 2nd state football title in three years last fall. But as they look to repeat as champions, they’ll have plenty of holes to fill.

Leadership was key in the Lynx’s state title run and it should help the team again this year.

“We just had a lot of great leaders and I think the nice thing about those leaders is that they build new leaders too,” Brandon Valley senior Nate Meyers said. “Just learning from those guys and using what we learned from them and just continue to grow and continue to get better this year.”

“They passed the leadership down to us and we’re ready to step up and us seniors this year, we’re ready to lead on the younger guys and I think it’ll be really great,” Brandon Valley senior Kyler Briest said.

Brandon Valley’s defense held opponents to less than 17 points per game last season, and this year’s unit is looking to do the same.

“We’ll be fast, we’ll be tough, we’ll be aggressive, we’ll be intelligent, you know we’ll be flexible about adjusting to all the difficulties that offenses can cause us, in the Metro and around the state. We’ll know what we’ve got to know,” Interim Head Coach Matt Christensen said.

The Lynx will have plenty of production to replace offensively, with quarterback Joe Kolbeck, running back Tate Johnson, and wide receiver Jackson Hilton all gone.

“Four thousand yards that we gained last year or around there, we graduated about 3,700 of it,” Christensen said. “They understand that there is opportunities for them to take.”

Despite having won their second state title in the past three seasons, the Lynx are still hungry and hoping to win another state championship.

“The coaches always talk about how if you win and you’re on top, then you’re going to have a target on your back and knowing that, we have to know the other teams are pushing hard too and giving their best, just like we are,” Meyers said. “We just got to continue to keep working and keep that in our minds.”

Brandon Valley will open the season on Friday, August 27 at Rapid City Stevens.