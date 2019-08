VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) -- After a disappointing 4-7 season a year ago, the South Dakota Coyote Football team believes it has the ingredients to get back to the FCS playoffs.

For USD's offense, success starts in the trenches, where the Coyotes return a pair of starting guards from a year ago in junior Mason Scheidegger and senior Michael Bianchi. The other three spots will be filled by underclassmen.