American Association postpones start of 2020 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The American Association has postponed the start of the 2020 season.

The regular season was scheduled to begin on May 19th, including the Sioux Falls Canaries home opener against Gary SouthShore. The league is now hoping to start in July, playing an 80-game schedule that will extend into late September.

“The American Association looks forward to the day when we can safely re-open our stadiums to our fans and provide entertainment and social interaction,” American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub said. “However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our fans, staff, players, umpires or vendors and will abide by all national and local restrictions when determining if we can open in early July.”