SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ and ‘B’ amateur baseball state playoff brackets were announced Sunday.

Class ‘A’ gets underway with two games on Friday. The SF Brewers meet the Yankton Tappers at 5:30 p.m. The Black Hills A’s and SF Flying Squirrels follow.

The state champion will be crowned on Sunday, Aug. 13 at noon.

Class ‘B’ begins on Wednesday. Lennox Only One meets Milbank in the first game. Flandreau faces Lake Norden in the second game.

The state championship game is slated for Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.

Both championship games will be played in Mitchell.