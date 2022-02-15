SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman’s David Alpers was nearly unstoppable as the Knights powered past Harrisburg, 65-53 on Tuesday night.

The Knights held a narrow three points lead in the third quarter at 39-36, but they would close out the quarter on an 8-4 run to build a seven point lead at the end of three.

O’Gorman would outscore Harrisburg 18-13 in the fourth quarter, en route to their sixth straight win. The Knights are now 16-2 on the season.

Senior David Alpers led the way as he posted a career high 30 points. Matt Eng added 15.

Ethan Determan led the way for Harrisburg with 17 points. Jacoby Mehrman tallied 15 for the Tigers.