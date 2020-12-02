Allen leads Nebraska past South Dakota 76-69

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Teddy Allen scored 23 points and Nebraska turned back South Dakota 76-69.

Allen made two free throws to start a 9-0 burst that put Nebraska’s lead at 57-43 midway through the second half. A few minutes later, he had a three-point play and a jumper that pushed the difference to 18 with six minutes to go.

Trey McGowens added 13 points for the Cornhuskers. Stanley Umude scored nine-straight points early in the second half to keep the Coyotes close. A.J. Plitzuweit scored 24 points for South Dakota and Umde had 23 points 11 rebounds and five assists.

