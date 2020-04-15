Zach Witte’s all-around game secures Player of the Year nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian senior Zach Witte is one of five nominees for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Boys Player of the Year. The Chargers big man did everything for the team, as he capped off a remarkable three-year career.

Zach Witte has played three years of varsity basketball, and credits a lot of his development to a former teammate.

“One of the big leaders for me was Mitch Goodbary. He was a really good leader, I learned a lot from him just going up against him everyday in practice was a really good challenge because he was a great athlete, and a great person,” Witte said.

Witte will play college football next year at USD, but credits the sport for helping him become the best basketball player he could be.

“Playing year round just keeps you in shape. Football just teaches you that toughness and having that toughnes on the court really helps,” Witte said.

“Being a tight end you got to catch the ball a lot, so it helped with catching the ball in basketball. You know his route running helped him with moving and cutting, and so on,” Sioux Falls Christian Head Coach Mike Schouten said.

At 6’7″, playing down low has always been a strength of Witte’s, but he’s developed a complete skill-set.

“Being able to shoot that three, and being able to go inside makes you really, really hard to guard,” Witte said.

“Can post up, he runs the floor really well for a big man. He can handle the ball. He’s just really skilled all the way around. That makes it really hard for our opponents to guard,” Schouten said.

He showed off that all-around game this year, averaging 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per game, locking up a Player of the Year nomination.

“Really happy to be selected, I don’t know, just speechless I guess,” Witte said.

Don’t miss the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year special this Friday at 6:30. We’ll meet the ten nominees, announce the Players of the Year, and hear from Kansas head coach Bill Self.