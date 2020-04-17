Yankton’s Matthew Mors named Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group boy’s player of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Yankton’s Matthew Mors was named the 2020 Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group boy’s player of the year. For Mors, this is something that he has been waiting and working towards.

“It means a lot, because I remember my eighth grade year I was all stayed, but I saw all those guys that were out there getting those big trophies and the big awards, and I wanted to put myself in that position and I did the next year. It really means a lot to win it because it’s something that I’ve been wanting for quite some time and I can’t thank enough people for getting me here,” Matthew Mors said.

After having his junior season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yankton junior knows that he has only one year left in his high school career.

”I thought it would never end and I mean everything will come to an end eventually, but I didn’t think it would be this quick, because I still remember checking in at Mitchell, which seems just like yesterday. I’m excited for the future and I can’t wait for what it holds,” Mors said.

Mors knows that there isn’t a lot he can control right now, but he is ready to get back to improving his game.

“Control what you can control and then take it from there, because there isn’t a lot of things that we can’t control and can’t really worry about. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and the people around us to make every day life a little bit better,” Mors said.

Mors concluded his junior season as the all-time leading scorer in class ‘AA’ as well as the top seed in this year’s ‘AA’ state tournament.