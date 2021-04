SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Our final boys nominee for the KELOLAND Media Group/Sanford Pentagon Player of the Year award is De Smet junior Kalen Garry who helped lead the Bulldogs to their first state championship since 1999.

After falling just short of a state championship two seasons ago, and not having a state tournament last year due to the pandemic, the De Smet Bulldogs entered this season with some added motivation.