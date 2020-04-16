Ten finalists announced for the 2020 Player of the Year awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The past five days, KELO-TV has revealed the ten finalists for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group player of the year award.
The ten finalists were announced two each day, during the KELOLAND News at 6:00 p.m. starting on Sunday, April 12.
2020 Player of the Year Finalists
|Girl’s Finalists
|Boy’s Finalists
|Avery Broughton- Corsica/Stickney
|Paul Bruns- Dakota Valley
|Emma Ronsiek- O’Gorman
|Max Nielson- Sioux Valley
|Morgan Hansen- Sioux Falls Lincoln
|Matthew Mors- Yankton
|Madysen Vlastuin- Lennox
|Zach Witte- Sioux Falls Christian
|Kyah Watson- Rapid City Stevens
|Ryder Kirsch- St. Thomas More
The Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Banquet was set for their fourth year as Kansas Jayhawk men’s basketball coach, Bill Self, was set to the be the main speaker.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the two organizations to cancel the 2020 banquet.
This year, the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year award will be announced during a KELOLAND special that will air on KELO-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing and Sean Bower have created a feature story on each of the finalists that can be seen on the KELOLAND Sports Page.
This year’s winners will join a list of six other former winners, all of which have gone on to play at the collegiate level.
Past Player of the Year Winners
|Year
|Boy’s Winner
|Girl’s Winner
|2019
|Noah Freidel- SDSU
|Karly Gustafson- Dordt
|2018
|A.J. Plitzuweit- Augustana (2019) USD (2020)
|Paiton Burckhard- SDSU
|2017
|Ethan Freidel- Mount Marty
|Myah Selland- SDSU
The Sanford Pentagon/ KELOLAND Media Group All-Star special can be seen on KELO-TV or streamed online here. The show will start at 6:30 p.m.