Ten finalists announced for the 2020 Player of the Year awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The past five days, KELO-TV has revealed the ten finalists for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group player of the year award.

The ten finalists were announced two each day, during the KELOLAND News at 6:00 p.m. starting on Sunday, April 12.

2020 Player of the Year Finalists

Girl’s FinalistsBoy’s Finalists
Avery Broughton- Corsica/StickneyPaul Bruns- Dakota Valley
Emma Ronsiek- O’GormanMax Nielson- Sioux Valley
Morgan Hansen- Sioux Falls LincolnMatthew Mors- Yankton
Madysen Vlastuin- LennoxZach Witte- Sioux Falls Christian
Kyah Watson- Rapid City StevensRyder Kirsch- St. Thomas More

The Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Banquet was set for their fourth year as Kansas Jayhawk men’s basketball coach, Bill Self, was set to the be the main speaker.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the two organizations to cancel the 2020 banquet.

This year, the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year award will be announced during a KELOLAND special that will air on KELO-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing and Sean Bower have created a feature story on each of the finalists that can be seen on the KELOLAND Sports Page.

This year’s winners will join a list of six other former winners, all of which have gone on to play at the collegiate level.

Past Player of the Year Winners

YearBoy’s WinnerGirl’s Winner
2019Noah Freidel- SDSUKarly Gustafson- Dordt
2018A.J. Plitzuweit- Augustana (2019) USD (2020)Paiton Burckhard- SDSU
2017Ethan Freidel- Mount MartyMyah Selland- SDSU

The Sanford Pentagon/ KELOLAND Media Group All-Star special can be seen on KELO-TV or streamed online here. The show will start at 6:30 p.m.

