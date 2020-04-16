Ten finalists announced for the 2020 Player of the Year awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The past five days, KELO-TV has revealed the ten finalists for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group player of the year award.

The ten finalists were announced two each day, during the KELOLAND News at 6:00 p.m. starting on Sunday, April 12.

2020 Player of the Year Finalists

Girl’s Finalists Boy’s Finalists Avery Broughton- Corsica/Stickney Paul Bruns- Dakota Valley Emma Ronsiek- O’Gorman Max Nielson- Sioux Valley Morgan Hansen- Sioux Falls Lincoln Matthew Mors- Yankton Madysen Vlastuin- Lennox Zach Witte- Sioux Falls Christian Kyah Watson- Rapid City Stevens Ryder Kirsch- St. Thomas More

The Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Banquet was set for their fourth year as Kansas Jayhawk men’s basketball coach, Bill Self, was set to the be the main speaker.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the two organizations to cancel the 2020 banquet.

This year, the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year award will be announced during a KELOLAND special that will air on KELO-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing and Sean Bower have created a feature story on each of the finalists that can be seen on the KELOLAND Sports Page.

This year’s winners will join a list of six other former winners, all of which have gone on to play at the collegiate level.

Past Player of the Year Winners

Year Boy’s Winner Girl’s Winner 2019 Noah Freidel- SDSU Karly Gustafson- Dordt 2018 A.J. Plitzuweit- Augustana (2019) USD (2020) Paiton Burckhard- SDSU 2017 Ethan Freidel- Mount Marty Myah Selland- SDSU

The Sanford Pentagon/ KELOLAND Media Group All-Star special can be seen on KELO-TV or streamed online here. The show will start at 6:30 p.m.