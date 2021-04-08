Sydni Schetnan’s defensive dominance leads to Player of the Year nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our fourth finalist for the KELOLAND Media Group/Sanford Pentagon is Sioux Falls Washington senior, Sydni Schetnan, who averaged more than 15 points per game this season, but perhaps her biggest contribution came from on the defensive end of the floor.

Sydni Schetnan stands 6’5″ and uses that size to her advantage.

“Being one of the tallest girls in the state, gives me a really big advantage. I know a lot of girls don’t like even dribbling into the paint when I’m down there because it is a pretty big intimidation factor,” Washington senior Sydni Schetnan said.

“There’s multiple times with ten blocks in a game and I’ve been coaching quite a while and on the girls side I’ve never seen that. I’m sure there is some athlete out there that has accomplished that in South Dakota,” Washington head coach Jamie Parish said.

Schetnan tallied a staggering 81 blocks in her senior season, shattering the Washington school record, and ascending her career total to 186.

“As a coach, that number is just off the charts and you can probably add on another 25-30 times where she changed a kids shot that she didn’t get to. To have somebody, under the rim that can do that, is just crazy,” Parish said.

“It’s definitely a momentum changer. Just shutting down an offensive play like that is just usually a really, really good momentum builder for our team,” Schetnan said.

Schetnan is also a star on the volleyball court, which has helped develop her basketball game.

“Balancing was a really hard thing to deal with, just because 24-7, 365 days a year, I have to juggle whether or not I’m going to do volleyball today, am I going to do basketball, am I going to do both or am I just going to lift. I have to figure out what is going to help me in both,” Schetnan said.

It’ll be the same balancing act at Louisville next year, where Schetnan will continue to play both sports.

“I can tell you, that my family is like, ‘Sydni, it’s going to be tough, you’re not going to be home ever,’ and I’m like, ‘I know,’ but I think it’ll be a really good experience,” Schetnan said.

Schetnan leaves Washington as the all-time leader in blocks. She was also a big part to the Warriors state championship run this past season.