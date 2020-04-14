Record-setting season earns Matthew Mors third consecutive Player of the Year nomination

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — For the third consecutive year Yankton junior Matthew Mors is one of the five Boys nominees for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year. The Bucks standout rewrote the state record books, helping the Bucks to the top overall seed.

Matthew Mors’ junior season will be one to remember for multiple reasons including COVID-19 ending it early.

“I don’t think anyone is going to forget this year. It’s going to be something that sticks with us for our whole lives. It’s going to be something we will be able to tell our kids or other younger generations that are asking about it,” Yankton Junior Matthew Mors said.

But it was also provided Mors with some personal accomplishment, as he became Class AA’s all-time leading scorer.

“That’s something that I’ll be able to take with me forever. But you know, records are meant to be broken. I’m sure one day it will be broken, but who knows when or if that’ll happen,” Mors said.

Mors was an upperclassmen for the first time in his varsity career, and had to lead teammates who were in similar shoes he had been in, including early in the year as he battled through an ankle injury and influenza.

“We had a lot of younger kids who haven’t been up at the varsity level, or had the opportunity to play in front of big crowds that we have, especially in Yankton. It’s something that I love doing and I want to keep doing for as long as I can,” Mors said.

“During practice he’d be on the sideline helping our guys. Whether it would be in shell drill, telling them little things, or if we were scrimmaging and helping out the guys as much as he could,” Yankton Head Coach Chris Haynes said.

After getting healthy in January, Mors was playing his best basketball of the season, helping guide Yankton to the top-seed in Class AA.

“We had an amazing year, number one seed, and no one will be able to take away what we did,” Mors said.

The Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year award winners will be announced during a KELOLAND special on Friday, April 17th at 6:30 p.m. Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will also share a message during the 30-minute program.