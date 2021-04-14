Paul Bruns’ dynamic game secures Player of the Year nomination

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Valley Senior Paul Bruns is a nominee for the KELOLAND Media Group/Sanford Pentagon Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award for the second straight season. Over his five-year varsity career, Bruns turned himself into one of the most dynamic players across the state.

Though Dakota Valley fell short of its state championship goal, the Panthers were still able to finish the season with a win.

“Going off on a win was pretty cool. With the other two seniors, they were both starters too, so we were all done after that and just happy to win that last game honestly,” Dakota Valley senior Paul Bruns said.

Bruns finished as Dakota Valley’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2200 points.

“Had an unbelievable senior year and just an unbelievable career starting in 8th grade. Just so well rounded in so many ways. His game is well rounded, his character and his leadership,” Dakota Valley Head Coach Jason Kleis said.

Bruns capped off his career with eye popping numbers once again averaging more than 27 points per game while also grabbing 13 rebounds per contest.

“I don’t know how many games he had over 20 rebounds but it’s just incredible. You know he reads the ball off the rim and competes for the 50-50 rebounds like no kids we’ve ever had or seen,” Kleis said.

For all the impressive stats he put up, Bruns felt he improved most as a leader.

“Just making sure my teammates are involved. Just making sure they’re doing everything they need to do and helping them out anyway I could,” Bruns said.

He leaves Dakota Valley as one of the best to ever don the Panther jersey.

“Seeing him grow up from a 5’6″, 5’7″ 8th grader to the man he is now has been pretty special for me,” Kleis said.

“Great school, has great tradition, every year a really good team. I just wanted to do my best I could to wear that jersey and make DV proud,” Bruns said.

Bruns will continue his basketball career next year playing for Paul Sather at the University of North Dakota.