O’Gorman’s Emma Ronsiek named Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group girl’s player of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- O’Gorman Senior Emma Ronsiek was named the 2020 Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group girl’s player of the year.

“Knowing it came from a bunch of hard work, especially the work me and my teammates put into the gym, I have to thank them for getting me all of these awards, because it stemmed from them,” Emma Ronsiek said.

Ronsiek has been perfecting her game throughout her entire high school career.

“She’s just been an incredible player for us. She just brings so much to the table, she affects the game and so many different ways, offense of Lee and defensively. Offensively play in the post, she can put them on the floor, she can double penetrate and defensively, she has a long solid body and can rebound really well. She has a great basketball IQ and she had great leadership that she brought to our team,” O’Gorman Head Coach Kent Kolsrud said.

“I definitely try to be the best every game that I can. Just knowing that when I come into every game I’m having a mindset that I can be the best on the floor, then I will be the best,” Ronsiek said.

The O’Gorman standout will now take her talents to Creighton University, however Ronsiek is a little thrown off by the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Definitely really weird just like thinking that maybe my freshman summer coming to college is uncertain and still don’t know what’s going on with that but like just having zoom meetings with my coaches and other teammates, just comforts me in knowing that it’ll eventually go on,” Ronsiek said.

Ronsiek graduates O’Gorman as the all-time leading scorer in Lady Knight history.