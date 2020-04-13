O’Gorman senior Emma Ronsiek is a three-time Player of the Year nominee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman senior Emma Ronsiek is a three-time nominee for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year award. Ronsiek led the Knights to a perfect 21-0 season, and rewrote the team’s record book.

Emma Ronsiek is O’Gorman’s all-time leading scorer, eclipsing a mark that had stood for a quarter-century. It’s a feat she didn’t think possible as a freshman, but then something clicked.

“My sophomore year, I started getting into it. I averaged more points than I did my freshman year, and then I got all the recognition sophomore year. I kind of just built up, feeling and knowing that I could really do something,” O’Gorman senior Emma Ronsiek said.

“A tremendous amount of dedication and desire and work ethic to get to that point, and we’re just really proud that she was able to accomplish that for our school,” O’Gorman head coach Kent Kolsrud said.

Ronsiek now shifts her focus to Creighton, and knows there’s work to be done.

“College basketball is just a whole new level, so I just need to focus on staying in shape and keeping my skills up to par because, I mean, this quarantine could go bad if don’t keep focused and stay in the gym,” Ronsiek said.

“We played a lot of zone defense here at O’Gorman high school, so probably learning some man-to-man principles and continuing to work on that end, but just continuing to develop her game. She’s done a fabulous job to this point, and to get herself into a position to play at a high-level school like Creighton is awesome,” Kolsrud said.

Emma’s eager to go D1, but will miss sharing the court with her sister, Hannah.

“It was just really fun playing with her, the energy that she brings on the court, whether she’s yelling at me for something or like saying good job to me or the other players, it’s really fun knowing that I can go home and have normal conversations with her and then at practice really be competitive,” Ronsiek said.

O’Gorman will still have a Ronsiek on the roster, but Kolsrud knows he’s losing a special player.

“She has a passion for the sport, she loves the game, she’s driven for success, very competitive type of player, so we just wish her the best and I think she’s going to do great,” Kolsrud said.

The Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year award winners will be announced during a KELOLAND special on Friday, April 17th at 6:30 p.m. Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will also share a message during the 30-minute program.