Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda earns Player of the Year nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda is our first nominee for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Girls player of the Year.

In her second season as a starter for Washington, Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda grew into an all-around player who averaged more than 14 points and 7 rebounds per contest.

Mwenentanda averaged 14.8 points per game in 2020-21

“I just have a hard work mentality and I just be me on the court. Whether that is get as many rebounds as I can or whether that’s make a great pass for a teammate to shoot or maybe take the game winning shot, so that we can get to the next level. It’s just that willingness to be a team player and trust in my teammates,” Washington junior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda said.

The six-foot junior has caught the eye of many division one schools.

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda’s Top Ten Colleges UCLA Texas Stanford Clemson Vanderbilt Oregon Louisville Iowa State Duke Maryland In no particular order

“It definitely drives me to be better, especially since I haven’t even committed yet. Just knowing that in a second, anything could happen especially with COVID and having people commit like that and me, taking my time and deciding when I’ll make my decision,” Mwenentanda said.

🚨NEWS BREAK🚨 Here is my Top 10 # IAmAWorrior @umbaproductions pic.twitter.com/8FpzqXynS6 — NdjakalengaM (@ndjakalenga) November 24, 2020

Mwenentanda is a finalist for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group player of the year award, and she is still looking to improve her game for her senior season.

“She’s a kid that when she’s done with practice, we have to tell her to go home, you don’t get to go to the Wellness Center and shoot more shots, but the amount of time and effort that she puts in, the amount of pride that she takes in getting better and being really good at those things is unique in itself,” Washington head coach Jamie Parish said.

“The next step is to just work on my weaknesses and keep on continuing my game in my shooting and keep expanding my range and consistency. The one thing I want to work on next year is being consistent in all of my games,” Mwenentanda said.

The remainder of the finalists will be announced throughout the week of April 5-9.

The winner will be announced in the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Special on Friday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. The show will air on KELO-TV.