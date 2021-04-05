Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda earns Player of the Year nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the next five days, we will announce the five nominees for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Girls Player of the Year. Our first nominee is Washington junior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda.

Mwenentanda did a little a bit of everything for the Warriors, averaging more than 14 points and 7 rebounds per contest this season. The junior helped lead Washington to its first state championship since 2015, a feat Mwenetanda says was made even more difficult by the ongoing pandemic.

“It shows how much hard work has been able to pay off, especially with something like COVID and even going through our season, with the ups and downs and having to grind through those moments where we thought you don’t know what is going to happen the next time you play. So through all of that, I think the end result of winning state, just shows how much hard work we have put in,” Mwenentanda said.

