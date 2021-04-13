Matthew Mors caps career with fourth consecutive Player of the Year nomination

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton senior Matthew Mors closes his six-year varsity career with a fourth consecutive KELOLAND Media Group/Sanford Pentagon Player of the Year nomination. Mors leaves South Dakota as one of the greatest high school basketball players ever to play.

Mors left the court for the final time in his decorated basketball career in Yankton’s win over Washington at the state tournament.

“When the final person came in for me at the end, it just seemed kind of surreal that this was it. And the end of one chapter and the beginning of another one as well,” Mors said.

“For everyone else in the state, they’re probably like, ‘Matthew is finally a senior. It seems like he’s been there forever.’ For us here in Yankton, it seems like it went by in a flash,” Head Coach Chris Haynes said.

Mors ends his career as the fourth-leading scorer in South Dakota boys basketball history.

“I mean it’s pretty cool to be amongst there at the top with the best of the best. That’s something I can just hold on to just about forever,” Mors said.

“Got to put him on the short list of the all-time greats in the state to ever play prep basketball in state. No doubt about it,” Haynes said.

His career will be one that will be remembered for years to come.

“The impact that he’s had on our program and maybe to the state, when you look at all the kids in Yankton, all the kids around South Dakota who are going to want to be the next Matthew Mors,” Haynes said.

But for all the individual accomplishments and accolades, just being a part of the team will be what Mors cherishes the most.

“The relationships, the bus rides, the hotel rooms, all that stuff. Just being a kid and being with all the guys. Then I think winning a state title as well my freshman year was definitely at the top of that list,” Mors said.

Mors finished his career with 2,707 points, most by any Class AA player ever. He’ll continue his basketball career next year at the University of Wisconsin.